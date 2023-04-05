According to the National Weather Service, Denver International Airport set a daily low record at 4:31 AM this morning, as temperatures dropped to 11 degrees Fahrenheit. This was a single degree below the previous record of 12 degrees for April 5, set in 1983.
Meanwhile, Berthoud Pass hit -8, Fraser Flats hit -6, Cameron Passhit -4, and Bailey, Tabernash, and Lake George hit -3.
Though it probably won't surprise those used to the wild weather swings in Colorado, temperatures in the 80s are expected in Denver in a few days. Welcome to spring.
Old Man Winter's last gasp of the season. Great snowpack, but time to move on!
