Denver City Park in the Winter Photo Credit: RondaKimbrow (iStock).

Photo Credit: RondaKimbrow (iStock).

 RondaKimbrow

According to the National Weather Service, Denver International Airport set a daily low record at 4:31 AM this morning, as temperatures dropped to 11 degrees Fahrenheit. This was a single degree below the previous record of 12 degrees for April 5, set in 1983.

Meanwhile, Berthoud Pass hit -8, Fraser Flats hit -6, Cameron Passhit -4, and Bailey, Tabernash, and Lake George hit -3.

Though it probably won't surprise those used to the wild weather swings in Colorado, temperatures in the 80s are expected in Denver in a few days. Welcome to spring.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(1) comment

82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

Old Man Winter's last gasp of the season. Great snowpack, but time to move on!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.