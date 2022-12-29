According to the National Weather Service, another round of snow is setting up to hit Colorado. Their hazardous weather outlook states that this round of snow will hit the mountains starting Friday before continuing into the weekend, moving to hit lower elevation parts of the state on Sunday and Monday.
The National Weather Service hasn't released their snowfall prediction map quite yet, but other forecasters are pointing to some pretty deep totals.
Mountain-Forecast.com is calling for about 20 inches on the Maroon Bells throughout the storm, while OpenSnow.com is calling for more than 40 inches in some parts of the state over the next five days, including Buffalo Pass near Steamboat Springs.
While mountainous areas are likely to see big totals, snowfall should be limited on Colorado's Front Range. Colorado Springs is looking at Monday snow, with Denver looking at a rainy mix Sunday and snow Monday. In western Colorado, Grand Junction may see some precipitation throughout the weekend and into Monday, but warmer temperatures should prevent much accumulation.
Look for more specifics as the National Weather Service forecast solidifies on Friday, but be prepared for a weekend of powder.
This follows a Wednesday night storm that dropped more than a foot in parts of the state.
I knew the Lord would answer my prayers for lots of snow this winter. Let's all pray it continues for the rest of the season.
