Deer Below Pikes Peak Photo Credit: Exploder1 (iStock).

File photo. Photo Credit: Exploder1 (iStock).

 Exploder1

According to the National Weather Service, another round of snow is setting up to hit Colorado. Their hazardous weather outlook states that this round of snow will hit the mountains starting Friday before continuing into the weekend, moving to hit lower elevation parts of the state on Sunday and Monday.

The National Weather Service hasn't released their snowfall prediction map quite yet, but other forecasters are pointing to some pretty deep totals.

Mountain-Forecast.com is calling for about 20 inches on the Maroon Bells throughout the storm, while OpenSnow.com is calling for more than 40 inches in some parts of the state over the next five days, including Buffalo Pass near Steamboat Springs.

While mountainous areas are likely to see big totals, snowfall should be limited on Colorado's Front Range. Colorado Springs is looking at Monday snow, with Denver looking at a rainy mix Sunday and snow Monday. In western Colorado, Grand Junction may see some precipitation throughout the weekend and into Monday, but warmer temperatures should prevent much accumulation.

Look for more specifics as the National Weather Service forecast solidifies on Friday, but be prepared for a weekend of powder.

This follows a Wednesday night storm that dropped more than a foot in parts of the state.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(1) comment

82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

I knew the Lord would answer my prayers for lots of snow this winter. Let's all pray it continues for the rest of the season.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.