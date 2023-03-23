Looking for a swanky place to stay for yourself and 27 of your best friends? The Chateau Grande at Casteel Creek might be just what you're looking for. Featuring 35,000 square feet between two homes located on a stunning piece of land, this sprawling space comes with nearly any amenity you could want.
Nestled in Vail Valley, the main house on the property is called 'The Chateau' and it spans 30,000 feet that's split into three areas – the living area, the family wing, and the guest bedroom wing. Every aspect of the space is spectacular, including an 18-seat dining room table beneath a large Chihuly-created chandelier.
In total, 'The Chateau' has nine bedrooms, as well as a gourmet chef's kitchen, a theater, a game room, a fitness area, and an indoor/outdoor pool. It also comes with many great mountain views.
Meanwhile, the secondary house on the property, 'The Ridge House,' includes four more bedrooms and an additional 5,321 square feet of space.
On top of the stunning buildings, the property also includes access to 457 private acres of rolling hills in addition to bordering roughly two million acres of national forest land.
With the property valued at $40,000,000, rentals start at $15,000 per night – $536 per person if at the 28 guest capacity.
Find out more about this rental here.
