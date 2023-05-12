On Friday, the National Weather Service released a map that depicted how much snow would have fallen across Colorado in recent days if big precipitation were to fall under colder temperatures.
Using a 10-to-one 'snow-to-rain inches' ratio, they calculated how much powder would have stacked up between May 9 and the morning of May 12.
Denver, which got over four inches of rain, would have gotten more than 40 inches of snow. Some parts of the state could have gotten 60 to 72 inches – six feet!
The first map below shows rainfall totals between May 9 at 6 AM and May 12 at 6 AM. The second map depicts the snowfall projection had this precipitation been snow instead of rain.
It's also important to note that a number of factors can contribute to the snow-to-rain inches ratio varying wildly. According to NOAA, 13 inches of snow per rain-inch is the average nationwide, but the range can be two inches of sleet per one rain-inch to close to 50 inches of dry snow per rain-inch. As noted, this comparison uses a ratio of 10-to-one, which means a slightly lower snow projection compared to if the overall national average had been used.
More precipitation is expected on Friday and over the weekend in much of the state.
Find additional weather updates on the National Weather Service website.
