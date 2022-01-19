Disgruntled members of the slopesports community continue to gain support for an online petition that seeks to "Hold Vail Resorts Accountable."
The petition, now signed by more than 40,000 people, focuses on Vail Resorts' alleged mismanagement of Washington's Stevens Pass resort. The petition claims that employees at the resort are treated poorly and paid too little, also positing that the company has failed to deliver for passholders. Other complaints focus on long lift lines, parking issues, and lack of open terrain.
"This is a problem that extends beyond Washington [...] it is painfully clear that Vail Resorts are not operating in good faith toward their customers or their employees. Furthermore, it appears they have no respect for skiing, ski culture, or the public's experience of snow sports in the areas they operate," reads the petition, later stating that "Vail Resorts has contributed more to the destruction of our ski communities and our sport than they have created value."
On January 16, creator of the petition Jeremy Rubingh, of Seattle, called for supporters to cancel their auto-renew commitment on season passes. Rubingh hopes that a mass cancelation of auto-renews will put pressure on Vail Resorts to make changes.
Vail Resorts recently offered employees that work through the end of the season a $2 per hour bonus. Rubingh acknowledges this in his update to the online petition, calling the move "a start in the right direction."
Last year, Vail Resorts reported a massive uptick in season pass sales, selling more than 2.1 million season passes. This compares to 900,000 passes sold for the pre-pandemic 2019-2020 season. Vail Resorts currently operates 40 mountain resorts in the United States, Canada, and Australia, also offering access to resorts in Europe and Japan.
While concerns about Vail Resorts' treatment of employees has been raised by some, it's also worth noting that the company was ranked by Forbes as one of America's best large employers in 2021.
The full text of the petition can be found here.
(1) comment
Typical vail! THEY ARE THE REASON WE CANT SKI ON OUR SKI HILL IN COLORADO SPRINGS! THEY WOULD.RATHER IT BE CLOSED AND FORCE US TO DRIVE INTO THE MOUNTAINS! LUCKILY FOR VAIL NO SHORTAGE OF SKI SNOBS TO GIVE THEM MONEY
