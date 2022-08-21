'Snowshape Winter Fitness' is returning to Red Rocks Amphitheatre this fall to prepare skiers, snowboarders, and other winter sports enthusiasts for the 2022-2023 season.
This year, there will be a class every Saturday beginning on September 17 and ending October 8.
"The four-week SnowShape series features a circuit-based fitness program on the stairs at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, led by professional trainers from Fitness in the City. The program is suitable for participants of all fitness levels who want to train with other snow sports enthusiasts," according to the event's webpage.
Each session will have a different focus including stability, endurance, strength, and power.
Tickets cost $17 each or $64 for all four classes, and can only be purchased online.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit the 'Snowshape Winter Fitness' webpage, here.
