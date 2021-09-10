WILEY, Colo. (AP) — Four teenagers were killed and two other people were hospitalized when the SUV the teens were riding in was hit by a semitrailer on Colorado’s rural southeastern plains on Wednesday night, the Colorado State Patrol said.
A southbound Ford Explorer carrying five teens made a left turn in front of the northbound truck on U.S. Highway 287 near the small town of Wiley and was struck by it, the patrol said. A 16-year-old boy who was driving along with a 16-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl died. A 16-year-old boy was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs.
A 50-year-old man who was in the semitrailer’s sleeper berth was also hospitalized with serious injuries, the patrol said. The 25-year-old man driving the truck was treated at the hospital and released.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected of causing the crash, the patrol said.
