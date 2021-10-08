This October, Denver's Union Station is hosting 4 'spooktacular' Halloween events to get you in the spooky season spirit.
Carving & Cocktails
Carving and Cocktails is a 21 and older event being held at the Denver Union Station Terminal Bar on October 24 from 3 P.M. to 6 P.M..
The $35 ticket includes a pumpkin, one Halloween-themed cocktail, and jack-o'-lantern carving tools.
Howl-a-Ween Yappy Hour
This pet-friendly event takes place between 4 P.M. and 7 P.M. on October 27, including a pet-friendly costume contest on the Terminal Bar patio. The Denver Animal Shelter will be on-site with adoptable dogs and adoption information.
BOOnion Station Trick-or-Treat Parade
Calling ghosts and ghouls of all ages! Anyone in costume is invited to participate in the free 7th annual trick-or-treat parade. The event begins at 5 P.M. and will include trick-or-treating, mini-train rides, balloon artists, face painting, and more.
A costume contest will award 3 overall best costumes.
Zombie Prom
An adult Zombie Prom will be held in the Great Hall, Terminal Bar, and Cooper Lounge of Union Station on October 30 at 8 P.M to midnight. Open to zombies 21 and older, attendees can expect themed cocktails and food, a costume contest, and music. Tickets cost between $35 and $100 and can be found here.
Denver Union Station is taking COVID-19 precautions and is requiring adults participating in these events provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48-hours of the event for entry.
