Love is in the air, but it's also on the slopes. With Valentine's Day just weeks away, check out these five ski resorts in Colorado that are hosting romantic events in the month of February.  

Marry Me & Ski Free

Ready to take the plunge? This year the Loveland Ski Area will be hosting its 31st Annual Marry Me & Ski For Free Mountaintop Matrimony event on Valentine's Day. 

Participants will be able to get legally married or renew their vows in a mass wedding event in Forest Meadow. One person in the couple will also be allowed to ski for free that day.  

Get married on the mountain & “ski for free” this Valentine’s Day in Colorado

The Mountaintop Matrimony group wedding ceremony at Loveland Ski Area in 2018. Photo Credit: Nadav Soroker, The Gazette

"Couples are encouraged to dress in appropriate 'ski-wedding' attire as there will be great photos opportunities to create memories that will last a lifetime. Please keep in mind that Forest Meadow is located just under 12,000 feet and that dressing warmly is important even on a sunny day. The wedding will not be rescheduled because of snow or cold weather, so be prepared!" the event description reads. 

Find more information, here. 

Valentine's Day at Purgy's 

Second Colorado ski resort to reopen – with $29 tickets

“The beach” at Purgatory Ski Resort. Photo Credit: Kara Grubis.

Purgatory Ski Resort in Durango, Colorado is hosting a special "slopeside' Valentine's Day dinner. The full service dinner will include modern American cuisine and drinks for $60 per person at the Purgatory Lodge. For more information or to make a reservation visit the resort's website, here

Steamboat Light the Night Celebration

On February 19, the Steamboat Ski Resort will be illuminating the night with a balloon glow between 5:30 to 6:30 PM. 

Balloon Glow

Photo credit: CandiceDawn. File photo. (iStock).

"Spectators can stroll among the standing balloons or watch from the warmth of a slope side eatery. Enjoy night skiing and rides on the Outlaw Mountain Coaster. Timber & Torch will be open to warm up and enjoy dinner and drinks. The grand finale is the Fireworks and Torchlight Parade," the event description reads. 

Keystone Winter Wine Weekend

On February 18, the Keystone Resort will be kicking off their annual 'Winter Wine Weekend.' 

"Begin your evening at one of our NEW village restaurants, Steep or Lime or visit one of the village staples like Zuma or Kickapoo. Following dinner, stroll over to Warren Station to dive into our evening’s events," the event's description reads. 

Participants are invited to taste 10 different wines, whiskies, and deserts as well. Find more information, here

