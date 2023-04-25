Based on mapping from the National Weather Service, a major storm that's starting to hit Colorado has shifted, putting Pikes Peak in the crosshairs for some major snow accumulation.
Mapping released in the early morning hours of April 25 shows that a range of 48 to 60 inches of snow may land on the Pikes Peak summit between Tuesday morning and Thursday morning, with similar totals possible on peaks southeast of Westcliffe. A forecast from Mountain-Forecast.com calls for lower totals on Pikes Peak, also noting that the heaviest snow will likely come on Tuesday night, with more snow Thursday night.
While big totals are expected on the tallest mountain in the Colorado Springs area, snow totals in the city itself are expected to be in the range of two to three inches. This is mostly thanks to precipitation set to land at this lower elevation coming in the form of rain.
In general, Front Range peaks, the Sangre de Cristos, and the Sawatch Range could get totals up to 24 to 36 inches, with many central mountain valleys and foothills in these areas likely to get up to 18 inches.
Denver is currently projected to get less than an inch of snow, but rain is likely.
Heavy rain is expected along the I-25 corridor and in the Eastern Plains region. This could prove to be problematic for travel, also leading to flooding and potential hail.
Find related weather alerts and updates to the forecast on the National Weather Service website.
