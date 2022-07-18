A preliminary accident report from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed that four people were killed in the plane crash that also started a wildfire in Boulder County.
The crash occurred at 10 AM on Sunday morning near the 10,000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive in Ward.
"The reporting party saw the plane crash into the ground and then reported smoke and flames in the area. Firefighters arrived on the scene and reported a single-engine plane that had been destroyed," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Officials from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office initially reported that there was only one deceased party.
The blaze, dubbed the Spring Gulch Fire, grew to just under one-half acres. Crews reached 90 percent containment on Sunday, according to officials.
At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown and is being investigated by the FAA.
