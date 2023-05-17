If working four days a week while making the same salary sounds like a good circumstance for you, you'll be happy to hear that a Colorado city that's seeking to be a regional leader in innovation is set to implement a pilot program that delivers this scenario.
Tucked between North Table Mountain and Green Mountain, the City of Golden is launching their 'The Best for Golden' four-day workweek program trial starting in July and running through the end of the year.
The program will launch with the Golden Police Department, with employees switching from a 40-hour workweek to a 32-hour workweek without a reduction in pay. Goals of the program include increasing employee wellbeing, elevating efficiency in operations, and improving employee retention and engagement. Golden will be the first city in their region to implement a pilot program of this nature.
The police department was chosen as the pilot organization thanks to their flexibility around scheduling changes, their multi-generational staff, and the data-driven nature of policing effectiveness, among other reasons. The program will include all police department employees.
Updates regarding the success of the program will be made public at three and six-month benchmarks.
“Frontline workers have been placed under significant pressure over the last few years, particularly with the public health restricted movements mandates we saw during the COVID-19. This has undoubtedly led to higher levels of burnout in the policing profession, eroding of their personal wellbeing and a likely impact on professional performance. A 4-day workweek helps in addressing the longstanding structural issues which perpetuate fatigue in the profession, leading to not just an opportunity to rethink the policing workforce, but also improve policing standards for the 21st century complex society we live in," said Dale Whelehan, CEO of 4 Day WorkWeek Global.
Additional details can be found here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.