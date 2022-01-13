Despite the entire state of Colorado (literally, 100 percent) being abnormally dry, data from January 11 shows that the drought situation has gotten slightly better in Colorado compared to a week ago.
According to the US Drought Monitor, 4,749,881 Coloradans are currently living in drought conditions. Most recent data shows that 88.32 percent of the state is experiencing dryness that qualifies as drought compared to 95.49 percent last week (map below). That being said, the state is quite a bit dryer than it was in mid-October, when 66 percent of the state was experiencing drought conditions.
Perhaps more importantly, the portion of the state experiencing 'extreme' drought – the third of four severity levels – has decreased slightly over the last week amid big recent snow. The portion of the state at this level dropped close to two percent, from 22.25 percent to 20.59 percent. While this is significantly higher than the 13.63 percent of the state that was at this level of dryness in October, it's much lower than the 46 percent of the state that was at this level this time last year.
The improvement of conditions this year compared to last year are even more obvious when looking at the portion of the state experiencing 'exceptional' drought conditions – the fourth of four levels of severity. One year ago, 27.59 percent of the state was at this dangerous level of dryness compared to none of the state being at this degree of drought today.
See what the current drought situation looks like on a map below:
When it comes to snowpack, Colorado is currently at 124 percent of the to-date median, roughly at the snow-water equivalent level that is typically seen on February 1, based on a 20-year median. That being said, little snow is expected for the rest of the month, with the exception of a few scattered days.
Find more information about the drought situation in Colorado here.
Funny, no drought at my house.
