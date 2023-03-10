Several earthquakes have rattled southern Colorado since late Thursday night, including a 4.3-magnitude quake that struck 13 miles west of Trinidad at 11:06 PM, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
According to the USGS website, five smaller quakes were recorded in Colorado from Thursday night into Friday morning including a 3.6M quake near Rico, a 2.8M quake near Valdez, a three quakes between 2.5M and 3.5M north of Segundo. USGS reports that weak shakes may have been felt as a result of these smaller quakes.
The 4.3-magnitude quake was centered in the Burro Canyon Area at a depth of approximately 3.9 miles. At this magnitude, light shakes were likely felt, but they would not have been strong enough to cause damage, according to USGS. As of 10:20 AM, the survey has received 95 reports from Coloradans that say they felt shakes.
The map below shows the reach of the quake, indicating that shaking may have been felt as far north as Fort Carson, just south of Colorado Springs.
This second map shows the areas where shakes have been reported so far:
A 4.3-magnitude quake is on the bigger side for Colorado and is the largest quake to hit the state in at least the last year. Since March 10, 2022, there have been 105 earthquakes reported, most of which were smaller than 2.5-magnitude. According to USGS, there were only 13 earthquakes 2.5 or higher.
