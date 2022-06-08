Following another violent moose attack in Colorado, it's important to remind Colorado's outdoor recreation community that many animals might be extra fiesty this time of the year.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, springtime is when many birds and mammals around the state give birth, making many species more likely to react in a defensive manner when protecting young. The department specifically recommends avoiding elk, moose, and deer during this time of the year, as these powerful animals may be accompanied by newborn calves or fawns.
In a recent press release issued prior to today's attack, Colorado Parks and Wildlife pointed to two other recent moose attacks as examples of the violent behavior that can come with a defensive response.
In one case, a trail runner was trampled by a moose in Breckenridge on May 26. In the other, a Grand Lake woman had a surprise close encounter with a moose that was near her home on May 31, also resulting in trampling as she tried to retreat. Both cases involved a mother moose with nearby young. Though injured, each person survived.
Today's incident, which took place at a Nederland trailhead, resulted in serious bodily injury to one person, with another person and a dog also hurt. In this case, a deputy was forced to shoot the moose due to repeat charging behavior.
“Cows will be exhibiting normal protective behavior of their young,” said Shannon Schaller, Deputy Regional Manager with CPW’s Northeast region. “Give wildlife extra space this time of year. Be sure to keep dogs on leashes. Dogs can trigger aggressive behavior and both moose and elk will chase a dog right back to their owner, presenting a dangerous situation.”
Wildlife officials recommend using extra caution over the next three to four weeks, making sure that dogs stay on a leash or at home. Moose, along with other cervids, are known to target dogs and can kill them.
Avoid moose by staying away from willows. Never attempt to approach a moose, regardless of how big it is. If a young moose is spotted alone, it likely means the mother is nearby. If the mother isn't nearby, do not worry – leaving the young while foraging is normal behavior and the young animal should never be touched, fed, or approached.
Please leave your pets at home when you go walking, running or hiking especially at his time of the year when it is birthing time and watching carefully for any animals please! Thank you, for saving your own precious life too! Remember to lock your personal items in the trunk and be sure no one is watching you too, or leave things at home, just carry an ID on a chain around your neck or stitch something in waist band to hold ID! Wear bright colors and sunscreen and a hat, H2O! Sorry to make you so aware, but can all can save your life actually! Jess
