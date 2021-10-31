39 abandoned cats arrived at Humane Society of Weld County on Wednesday after being rescued from a cat hoarding situation according to a post from the organization's Facebook.
The shelter was only given a short notice before the cats arrived, many of which were not in good condition.
Some of them needed medical attention upon arrival including a cat with a broken leg that appeared to have been broken for a while, according to the organization.
Another had a rubber band wrapped tightly around its neck like a collar, and they were all 'extremely hungry,' the organization reported.
The Humane Society took to Facebook to seek help providing for the surprise batch of cats.
"And we NEED your help. We don't have the crates available. We need more pop-up crates ASAP. We need 10+ large dog crates to use as pop-up housing," the organization said in the post.
The shelter also needs clean linens and cat food.
Any donations can be brought to the Humane Society of Weld County at 1620 42nd St, Evans, CO 80620, or made here.
Too bad I didn't see this earlier than 4 days after they needed things :(
