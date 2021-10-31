Cats

Photo courtesy: Humane Society of Weld County 

39 abandoned cats arrived at Humane Society of Weld County on Wednesday after being rescued from a cat hoarding situation according to a post from the organization's Facebook. 

The shelter was only given a short notice before the cats arrived, many of which were not in good condition.

Some of them needed medical attention upon arrival including a cat with a broken leg that appeared to have been broken for a while, according to the organization.

Another had a rubber band wrapped tightly around its neck like a collar, and they were all 'extremely hungry,' the organization reported. 

The Humane Society took to Facebook to seek help providing for the surprise batch of cats. 

"And we NEED your help. We don't have the crates available. We need more pop-up crates ASAP. We need 10+ large dog crates to use as pop-up housing," the organization said in the post. 

The shelter also needs clean linens and cat food.

Any donations can be brought to the Humane Society of Weld County at 1620 42nd St, Evans, CO 80620, or made here

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(1) comment

Rzbs
Rzbs

Too bad I didn't see this earlier than 4 days after they needed things :(

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.