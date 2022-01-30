Ever wonder what $40 million dollars could get you in beautiful mountain town of Vail, Colorado? A home tour shared by Erik Conover on YouTube has the answer.
The featured $39,500,000 home has five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and has around 12,000 square feet. It sits on a gorgeous 1.88 acre property.
The mega-mansion is equipped with a floating staircase, a gourmet kitchen and 360 degree views.
Check out the video below for a full look at the property!
(1) comment
Eat the rich.
