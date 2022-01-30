Vail, Colorado, USA Drone Skyline Aerial Vail, Colorado. Photo Credit: Kruck20 (iStock).

Vail, Colorado. Photo Credit: Kruck20 (iStock).

 Kruck20

Ever wonder what $40 million dollars could get you in beautiful mountain town of Vail, Colorado? A home tour shared by Erik Conover on YouTube has the answer. 

 The featured $39,500,000 home has five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and  has around 12,000 square feet. It sits on a gorgeous 1.88 acre property. 

The mega-mansion is equipped with a floating staircase, a gourmet kitchen and 360 degree views.

Check out the video below for a full look at the property!

(1) comment

rastadoggie
rastadoggie

Eat the rich.

