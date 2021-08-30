File photo. Photo Credit: Ondrej Prosicky (iStock).

While humans are the reason for many of Colorado's wildfires, lightning is another key culprit.

According to Colorado Fire Prevention and Control, 37 new fire starts were found via aircraft in an 8-hour period on Friday following a big lightning burst throughout the state. The agency reports that this likely broke a record.

While most of these Friday starts have since dwindled, including one near Cañon City, several fires continue to burn in Colorado, some of which started later in the weekend.

Both the Douglas Fire in northwestern Colorado and the Black Mountain Fire in Grand County are burning at more than 100 acres. While this is contributing to smoky skies around the state, a lot of the haze is traveling to Colorado from farther west.

Fire danger is high in Colorado right now amid dry conditions, lingering drought, and hot temperatures. Heavy rain is expected to hit the state mid-week, with many hoping this will help decrease the fire risk.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

