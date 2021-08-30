While humans are the reason for many of Colorado's wildfires, lightning is another key culprit.
According to Colorado Fire Prevention and Control, 37 new fire starts were found via aircraft in an 8-hour period on Friday following a big lightning burst throughout the state. The agency reports that this likely broke a record.
While most of these Friday starts have since dwindled, including one near Cañon City, several fires continue to burn in Colorado, some of which started later in the weekend.
Both the Douglas Fire in northwestern Colorado and the Black Mountain Fire in Grand County are burning at more than 100 acres. While this is contributing to smoky skies around the state, a lot of the haze is traveling to Colorado from farther west.
Current model smoke projections for today. Increasing smoke from fires out west with potential impacts from a new fire in Grand county will increase smoke impacts for the day. #cowx pic.twitter.com/O9w2JycAHe— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 30, 2021
Fire danger is high in Colorado right now amid dry conditions, lingering drought, and hot temperatures. Heavy rain is expected to hit the state mid-week, with many hoping this will help decrease the fire risk.
