On March 1, the National Weather Service released a series of maps relating to how much snow fell around the contiguous United States from October 1 to February 28, with some of the highest season totals landing in Colorado.
Based on their mapping, it appears that several limited parts of Colorado's mountain region have gotten around 30 feet of snow thus far this season – 360 inches, with much of state's mountainous terrain getting somewhere between 10 and 20 feet. That's a lot of snow, but it's not quite as much as the 40-ish feet that landed in some parts of California's Sierra Nevada range.
This first map depicts how much snow fell around the country through February 28:
The National Weather Service also took a look at how this season's snowfall relates to the 14-year to-date mean. This depicted a big contrast in the situation in the West compared to that of the East.
While much of the Rockies region and rest of the West have gotten above-norm snowfall, snowfall in the East has been significantly below the mean.
Though many Western states, including Colorado, saw large pockets of land that got at least 48 inches of additional snow this season compared to the norm, nearly the entire Midwest and Eastern regions are lagging behind.
See this depicted on the map below:
A third map published by the National Weather Service shows what areas set new maximum snowfall amounts through February 28, with records dating back to the 2008-2009 season.
The area around Steamboat Springs, as well as pockets of Colorado's San Juans, including near Wolf Creek Pass, hit the maximum range on the scale, surpassing previous totals through February 28 over the past 14 seasons by more than 72 inches.
Statewide, Colorado's snowpack is at 123 percent of the to-date snowpack median. This gap between the current year and the normal is much more prominent in the western half of the state. For example, while the southwest corner of Colorado is at 141 percent of the snowpack norm while the southeast corner is at just 77 percent.
Find additional information on the National Weather Service website.
