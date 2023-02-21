Another winter storm has started to move into Colorado and according to the National Weather Service, it could bring two feet of snow or more to some parts of the state.
Based on mapping from the NWS that covers expected snowfall from Tuesday morning to Thursday morning, the parts of the state that should get hit the hardest will be the southwest San Juan mountain region, the peaks in the Aspen area, and peaks in the northwest, particularly those close to Steamboat Springs. A limited number of peaks in the Steamboat Springs area could get somewhere in the range of 36 to 48 inches of snow during this time.
While the deepest totals are expected in the western half of the state, disruptions are still expected for Colorado's largest population centers along the Front Range.
Estes Park could get up to 12 inches, Boulder and Fort Collins could get up to eight, and Denver and Castle Rock could get up to six. Meanwhile, Colorado Springs residents should expect about two to three inches. Out west, Grand Junction residents shouldn't expect much accumulation.
An update from the Boulder branch of the NWS notes that heavy snowfall will start along the Front Range mountains on Tuesday afternoon, dropping into the I-25 corridor and foothills areas later tonight. Difficult mountain travel is expected and periods of low visibility and slick roads are likely in all impacted areas. Strong winds are also expected, reaching over 50 miles per hour in some areas.
Mountain-Forecast.com mapping shows about seven inches on Longs Peak during this time. Meanwhile, this forecasting service notes that Maroon Bells are expected to get about 14 inches. Both of these forecasts are relatively low compared to National Weather Service projections – for safety reasons, anticipate more snow rather than less.
OpenSnow.com predicts 43 inches of snow at Wolf Creek over the next five days, along with 33 inches at Purgatory. See their full report here.
See the full mapping of the expected snowfall on the map below:
(1) comment
We need at least six more of these before spring arrives!
