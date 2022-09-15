According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a 350-pound bear was found living in the heart of a dense residential area in Colorado Springs, near an elementary school. This prompted a rescue mission to remove the bear from this area, preventing the potential for a negative interaction that could have resulted in the euthanization of the bear.
Wildlife officials located the bear a short distance from a six-lane road and two busy intersections, which prompted them to tranquilize the bear and opt for relocation. For those familiar with the area, this took place east of I-25, near Austin Bluffs and Academy. Generally, wildlife in Colorado Springs tends to thrive west of this interstate, which cuts through the city, as the Front Range mountains are found in the west.
Officials described the bear as six years old and living in a poor habitat for bears that also posed a risk to motorists should a collision occur. According to officials, the bear will be released into "prime bear habitat" in the mountains, where it will be able to forage on natural food and prepare for upcoming hibernation.
During this time of the year, bears enter a phase called hyperphagia – a time where they can consume up to 20,000 calories in a day. This pursuit of food not only makes bears much more active, but it can also have them more desperate, more likely to turn toward human sources for sustenance.
If you happen to spot a bear in your residential area, the best thing to do is contact wildlife authorities. Do not leave out potential food sources, such as trash and bird seed. Never attempt to approach a bear.
Apparently, the bear found enough to eat even though it wasn't good bear habitat. Must've been more pic-a-nic baskets the DOW is aware of. Still good that they relocated the bear to a less inhabited place.
