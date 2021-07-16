The body of a 35-year-old female from Loveland was recovered in Rocky Mountain National Park last night, just west of Martha's Couloir on Mount Lady Washington.
UPDATE: The deceased hiker has been identified as Ashley Haarmann, 35, a police officer for the Boulder Police Department.
A family member of the woman notified park rangers that they had received a report of an emergency via a satellite communication device. Upon arrival, crews determined that it was likely the woman took a 200-foot tumbling fall, which most likely resulted in her death.
Rescue crews reached the scene by 4:45 PM and transported the woman's body off the mountain via helicopter around 8:15 PM.
The incident remains under investigation.
Mount Lady Washington is a 13,281-foot mountain in Rocky Mountain National Park that's often noted for its close proximity to Longs Peak. The route to the summit is rated as class two, around 10 miles long with about 4,000 feet of vertical gain. Details about what the woman was doing on the mountain when the accident occurred were not released. Additional information may be released at a later time.
Earlier this year, Rocky Mountain National Park was ranked as the 8th deadliest park in the country, with 49 deaths occurring in the park between 2010 and 2020, 18 of which were due to falls.
When entering Colorado's wild spaces, it's important to always let someone know where you're headed and when you'll be back. Consider bringing some sort of GPS device, like the Garmin inReach, so that you're able to communicate without cell service.
