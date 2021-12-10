It's cold in Colorado, as a winter storm whips through the state.
The National Weather Service reports that the wind chill temperature on Berthoud Pass has dropped to -35 degrees Fahrenheit, with an air temperature of -6 degrees. The massive difference is due to gusty 48 mile per hour winds.
Despite the frigid temperatures, cars can be see stopped on the road.
Plenty of snow fell around the state of Colorado on Friday, resulting in a lot of drifting. Cold temperatures will be present into the night.
Multiple high wind warnings will be in effect around the state throughout the weekend, calling for winds up to 80 in some places.
Those traveling in the mountains should be prepared for slick roads and possible delays. Proceed with caution.
Stay up to date with weather alerts on the National Weather Service website.
