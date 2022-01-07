Calling all music lovers, because 2022 is a big year for concerts in Colorado. From A-list Grammy winners like Billie Eilish to timeless classics like Earth, Wind, and Fire, this year, the Colorado concert scene has a little something for everyone.
Here's a list of shows around the state to mark on your calendar:
- Jan. 14—Danny Elfman's Music from the Films of Tim Burton; Boettcher Concert Hall at Denver Performing Arts Complex
- Jan. 14—Carlos Vives; Bellco Theatre
- Jan. 28—Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks with Diplo, Sofi Tukker, Talib Kweli, DJ Matt Cassidy, and Jacoby; Red Rocks Amphitheater
- Jan. 28--Tool; Broadmoor World Arena
- Feb.7—Beth Hart; The Misison Ballroom
- Feb. 19—Zomboy; The Mission Ballroom
- Feb. 21--David Archuleta; The Soiled Dove Underground
- March 3—Boris Brejcha; The Mission Ballroom
- March 6—Judas Priest; The Mission Ballroom
- March 14—Glass Animals; The Mission Ballroom
- March 15—Dua Lipa; Ball Arena
- March 19—Billie Eilish; Ball Arena
- March 27—John Mayer; Ball Arena
- March 29—Tyler The Creator; Ball Arena
- April 11—Journey; Ball Arena
- April 11—Olivia Rodrigo; The Mission Ballroom
- April 27—Lorde; The Mission Ballroom
- May 15—Kaleo; Belly up Aspen
- May 22—Luke Combs; Empower Field at Mile High
- May 21 — Global Dub Festival with Peekaboo, Dirty Monkey, ATliens, Buku B2B Esseks, Space Wizard and Zia; Red Rocks Amphitheater
- May 28—Jake Owen; Switchbacks Stadium
- Jun 3—"Weird Al" Yankovic; Ellie Caulkins Opera House at Denver Performing Arts Complex
- Jun 29—Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire; Ball Arena
- July 2—Wallows; The Mission Ballroom
- July 21—Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard/Poison/Joan Jett; Coors Field
- July 23—Red Hot Chili Peppers; Empower Field at Mile High
- July 30—Kenny Chesney; Empower Field at Mile High
- Aug. 6—Foo Fighters; Empower Field at Mile High
- Aug. 21—Swedish House Mafia; Ball Arena
- Aug. 25—Alicia Keys; Bellco Theatre
- Sept. 5—Peter Hook; The Ogden Theater
- Oct. 7—070 Shake; The Ogden Theater
- Oct. 22 — Midland, Hailey Whitters, Jackson Dean; Red Rocks Amphitheater
Keep in mind that all venues may have different COVID-19 protocols, so remember to call ahead before buying tickets.
See a full list of shows scheduled at Red Rocks Amphitheater here and Pepsi Center concerts here.
