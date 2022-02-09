According to a report from Summit Daily, a 32-year-old identified as Jordan Villalobos, of Fairplay, died while hiking in the area of Summit County's Mesa Cortina on February 6. Villalobos collapsed and became unresponsive prior to his death.
Other details regarding what may have killed Villalobos have not been released, with an official autopsy yet to take place.
An official cause of death with eventually be released by the Summit County Coroner's Office, providing more insight into what happened that led to Villalobos' death.
The Mesa Cortina area is located west of Silverthorne.
While some hiking deaths may occur as the result of a fall or when other hazards are encountered, this death sounds like it may be due to some sort of health or medical issue.
Hiking in winter conditions can be more strenuous than hiking during summer months due to cold temperatures, wind, and snow.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this tragic death.
