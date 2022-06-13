Generation Wild, an organization dedicated to encouraging kids to get outdoors, has recently announced a statewide scavenger hunt as apart of its '99 Days Outdoors' campaign.
The organization has hidden 32 golden water bottles around the state, according to a news release.
"Messaging inside the bottle will reveal the prize won. Prizes include stickers, pencils, CPW park passes, zoo tickets and more," the release said.
Starting on June 20, daily clues will be shared to the Generation Wild Instagram and Facebook accounts and the hunt will officially begin the following day.
"To help track winners, each water bottle will include an Apple Air Tag that can be disconnected and discarded after it is found. Winners are encouraged to post a photo with the prize to Facebook or Instagram @GenerationWildColorado and to be entered to win a grand prize," according to the release.
Generation Wild's 99 Days Outdoors campaign is designed to help parents come up with accessible ways to get their kids outside.
"Generation Wild was created by GOCO to reconnect kids with nature by increasing the amount of time they spend outside in unstructured play – the kind of play that used to be way more common. The program is an integrated, statewide effort supported by a statewide network of non-profit, public and private partner organization," the release said.
For more information visit the Generation Wild website, here.
