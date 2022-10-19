With multiple media sources reporting that big snow is about to hit the American West this weekend, locals are probably wondering what that means for Colorado.
Winter forecasting website Powderchasers is calling for two rounds of snow to hit British Columbia, the Pacific Northwest, and the Rockies, with one set to hit this weekend and another set to hit at the start of the next week. Mapping shows that snowfall in parts of Colorado could be significant, with the west-central mountains and the southwest mountains expected to be hit the hardest. An American GFS map the website features shows potential for snowfall in the double-digits, possibly reaching toward 20 inches.
This matches a forecast published by Colorado-based weather service OpenSnow, which calls for up to 19 inches at Wolf Creek Ski Area and 12 inches at Silverton Ski Area over the next five days. See the full OpenSnow forecast here.
Meanwhile, the hour-by-hour breakdown on Mountain-Forecast.com also predicts heavy snowfall in Colorado's southwest, calling for about 18 inches on Mount Sneffels, near Telluride, on Sunday. The same website also calls for more than 32 inches on the Maroon Bells during the same time frame – which sounds wild, but seems to match some other high-end forecasts found online.
That being said, it's likely that many of the central mountains and Front Range peaks get missed. According to Mountain-Forecast.com, Mount Bierstadt is expected to get about three inches, along with Longs Peak. Mount Princeton, of the Sawatch Range, is expected to get about 10 inches, while Quandary Peak, near Breckenridge, is looking at about six.
All of these forecasts are subject to change, but right now it's looking like this weekend could get pretty interesting in terms of snowfall in Colorado.
Will it be enough to get lifts spinning at Colorado resorts? Wolf Creek Ski Area, which has a history of opening early on years when they get hit hard with fall snow, may be the best bet for first turns. That being said, Arapahoe Basin and Loveland are always contenders and while they're not really in the crosshairs for heaviest snow totals this weekend, they've both been making snow for weeks at this point.
The National Weather Service has yet to release a snowfall prediction for this weekend, but they are calling for the potential of above average precipitation for this region through the end of the month.
We'll have to wait and see.
Meanwhile, outside of Colorado's mountains, don't expect powder to accumulate at lower elevations quite yet.
