According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 48-year-old male climber died in Colorado's Eldorado Canyon on March 3.
The climber was descending along the backside of Bastille Wall when the accident occurred. Witnesses saw the climber fall approximately 300 to 400 feet, with first reports of the accident coming in at 2:22 PM.
After the fall was reported, paramedics arrived at the scene and determined that the climber was deceased. Search and rescue then evacuated the climber's body to the trailhead for further transport.
The identity of the climber and official cause of death will be released at a later date, though foul play is not suspected at this time.
While a lot of detail wasn't included in the official press release regarding what caused the accident, the big fall likely means that protection was not being used or that it was being used incorrectly. Given that the climber was "descending" at the time of the accident, this may have meant an unroped hike down uneven and dangerous terrain back to the bottom of the crag after completing a more-technical roped route and 'topping out' over the edge of the wall.
According to popular rock climbing website Mountain Project, climbers of Bastille Wall "descend off the top traverse along a break/ramp near the top to the North side of the rock and gain a 3rd class ramp down to the Fowler Trail. From here, descend the West Face hiking trail (3rd class near the bottom) back down to the base. A few of the routes have rappel descents, but they are the minority."
Because official details are sparse and the investigation is still underway, it is ultimately unclear exactly what caused the fatal accident.
Mountain Project describes Bastille Wall as a 350-foot crag that's "the cornerstone of climbing in Eldorado Canyon State Park. The site lists 63 climbing routes on the formation.
Thanks goes out to all departments and organizations involved in this mission, including Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder County Coroner’s Office, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Mountain View Fire Protection District, and the Louisville Fire Protection District.
Colorado's volunteer-driven search and rescue network responds to more than 3,600 incidents each year – more than any other state – with each volunteer paying an average of more than $1,500 out-of-pocket, each year, to participate. If you would like to help support Colorado search and rescue, find more information about a CORSAR card here.
