Bundle up your trick-or-treaters, because this year Halloween is going to be chilly.
Saturday will be the last chance for dry weather and temperatures reaching into the mid-60's and 70's, for at least the next few days in Colorado, according to a forecast from Opensnow.com.
The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that some areas are going to see a variance of around 30 degrees between Saturday, and Sunday night.
In Denver, temps are predicted to drop from 65 degrees on Saturday, to a 33 degree low on Sunday night, according to service.
Colorado Springs, will likely see a similar drop going from 70 degrees on Saturday, to a 34 degree low Sunday night.
Here's a breakdown of what the weather could look like in many parts of the state on Halloween, according to NWS.
Aspen: A slight chance of rain showers before 11 PM. Lows around 36 degrees.
Breckenridge: A chance of rain and snow after 3 PM. 11 MPH wind possible. Lows around 27 degrees.
Boulder: 20 percent chance of rain and snow after noon. Low around 31 degrees.
Buena Vista: Partly sunny, and a slight chance of drizzle before 11 PM. Low around 33 degrees.
Colorado Springs: Mostly cloudy with 10 MPH southeast wind. Low around 34 degrees.
Crested Butte: Partly sunny with 10-15 MPH winds. A slight chance of rain and snow after 7 PM. Low around 25 degrees.
Denver: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of precipitation. Low around 33 degrees.
Durango: Mostly sunny. Low around 34 degrees.
Fort Collins: A chance of rain and snow before 2 PM, and then rain. Low around 31 degrees.
Grand Junction: Mostly cloudy, with 10 MPH winds. low around 41 degrees.
Steamboat Springs: Scattered showers throughout the day, and thunderstorms after 3 PM. Low around 32 degrees.
Telluride: Partly sunny with 15 MPH winds. Low around 33 degrees.
Vail: Isolated showers after noon, with 15 MPH winds. Low around 32 degrees.
Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change.
Snow accumulations this weekend will likely be minimal, but Opensnow.com reports that the mountains near and north of Interstate 70 could possibly see 10-plus inches of snow over the next week
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.