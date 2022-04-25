According to Mesa County Sheriff's Office, a climber died in Colorado after taking a fall that was reportedly about 30 feet on April 20. Investigated as an 'unattended death,' the report of the accident was received at 10:45 PM that night.
The deceased climber, later identified as 19-year-old Jonathan Wernke, was in the area of Andy's Loop trailhead near Grand Junction's Little Park Road when the accident occurred. Life-saving measures were performed when Grand Junction Fire Department arrived at the scene, but were ultimately unsuccessful.
An article from the local NBC affiliate, KKCO11, notes that Wernke's death was the result of a fall from a cliff, ruled accidental. Multiple blunt force trauma injuries were ultimately determined to be the official cause of death.
The image below shows the terrain in this area, which is quite textured and does feature large cliffs.
It is unclear what type of climbing Wernke was participating in at the time the accident occurred. The big fall would imply that Wernke was either unroped or had a gear failure of some sort. It is also possible he may have been merely unroped and in close proximity to a cliff opposed to actively participating in the sport of climbing at the time of the fall.
Rock climbing website Mountain Project shows several established climbing options in the area described, most of which are bouldering routes – shorter routes, typically climbed without a rope, but with a 'crash pad' on the ground to protect from major injuries. Generally, a bouldering route is no more than 20 feet off the ground, though some routes may climb higher.
While the area where the accident occurred is best known for bouldering, Mesa County Sheriff's Office did make a point to remind the climbing community to always double-check equipment, rigging, and backup systems in their press releases about the accident, which may imply that Wernke was participating in a style of climbing that used ropes, like trad or sport, opposed to bouldering or free solo climbing. Generally, roped climbing is safer, provided that gear is maintained and used correctly.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this tragic death.
