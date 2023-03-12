Thirty dogs were removed from a hoarding situation in Pueblo on Saturday by animal law enforcement officers and officials from the Cooper's Companions Animal Rescue, according to a Facebook post from the rescue.
The dogs span from older dogs all the way to puppies, and the majority are under 40 pounds, officials said. According to the post, several rescues are stepping up to help take in animals.
"There are two sets of mamas with babies, older puppies , and dogs. [...] These dogs are not feral, they are nice, happy , friendly dogs. If you want to foster for Coopers go to our website and fill out an application," the post reads.
Anyone who is not looking to take in a new pet at this time, but would still like to help can make a donation online, or drop off a donation to Cooper's Companion.
"This is an urgent situation. If you can’t foster, and still want to help, you can drop off dog food, toys , puppy pads, and treats. This is serious! This is urgent! These dogs need community help! We are in desperate need of towels, and blankets for the mamas and babies," the organization said.
