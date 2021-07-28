If you love beer and barbecue, then you must check out a meat-fueled festival coming soon to Colorado, serving up to 30,000 pounds of delicious smoked meat this September.
The 3rd annual Denver BBQ Festival is taking place on Friday, September 17 through Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Empower Field in the Mile High City of Denver. There will be plenty to enjoy at the festival from live music to beautiful fall weather to mouth-watering BBQ samples from award-winning pitmasters from across the country.
General admission tickets start at $89, which gets you 2.5 hours of all-you-can-eat BBQ, free signature cocktails, beer, wine, and soft drinks, and access to four lounges.
Empower Field is located at 1701 Bryant Street in Denver. For more details and ticketing, please visit denverbbqfest.com.
