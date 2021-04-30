Military Vehicle Crash (Photo) Credit Colorado State Patrol, Castle Rock (via Twitter)

A 30,000-pound military vehicle fell off the flat-bed semi truck used to transport it Thursday, April 29, 2021 on Colorado Highway 47 near Interstate 25.

Photo Credit: Colorado State Patrol, Castle Rock (via Twitter).

A 30,000-pound military vehicle fell off a flat-bed semi truck Thursday on Colorado Highway 470, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The military vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, crash caused significant delays Thursday as it rested on its roof in the middle of westbound C-470 near Interstate 25, troopers said about 6:05 PM. 

Crews with the United States Army, Colorado State Patrol, City of Lone Tree, and Colorado Department of Transportation worked to remove the military vehicle from the road.

No injuries were reported. Normal traffic flow resumed following westbound lanes reopening at 7:15 PM Thursday. 

Editor's Note: Check CDOT’s Facebook, Twitter (@coloradodot) or cotrip.org for closures and delays on highways and roads across Colorado.

Leslie James is all about Colorado when it comes to writing features, sharing adventures, and creating colorful galleries. She loves camping, hiking, mountain biking and snowboarding. Leslie joined OutThere Colorado in November 2020.

(1) comment

Mtgolfer53
Mtgolfer53

Someone got some splainin’ to do. 😄

Report Add Reply

