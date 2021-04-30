A 30,000-pound military vehicle fell off a flat-bed semi truck Thursday on Colorado Highway 470, according to Colorado State Patrol.
CRASH— CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) April 30, 2021
C-470 WB just after I-25
A military armored personnel carrier cafe off of a flat bed semi and is in the middle of the road.@CSP_CastleRock & @ColoradoDOT are working to get this 30,000 # vehicle out of the road
Expect significant delays as we work to clear this scene. pic.twitter.com/F8XZTS7Q58
The military vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, crash caused significant delays Thursday as it rested on its roof in the middle of westbound C-470 near Interstate 25, troopers said about 6:05 PM.
CRASH Update— CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) April 30, 2021
C-470 @ I-25
Thanks to our towing partners, the @USArmy personnel carrier is almost out of the road.@CSP_CastleRock, @CityofLoneTree, & @ColoradoDOT are working to get this out of the way & help return a normal traffic flow. pic.twitter.com/0DywZn4zZr
Crews with the United States Army, Colorado State Patrol, City of Lone Tree, and Colorado Department of Transportation worked to remove the military vehicle from the road.
CRASH Update— CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) April 30, 2021
C-470 westbound is open!
Thanks to @ColoradoDOT & @CityofLoneTree for the help. pic.twitter.com/gg4PQZeCS1
No injuries were reported. Normal traffic flow resumed following westbound lanes reopening at 7:15 PM Thursday.
