STEVENS PASS, Wash. (AP) — The winter skiing and snowboarding season on at Stevens Pass ski resort east of Everett, Washington, has gotten off to a rough start with the area opening only about half its terrain amid a staffing shortage.
Customers have reported parking problems and long chairlift lines at the ski area on U.S. 2 in Mount Baker-Snoqualmie and Okanogan-Wenatchee national forests, The Herald reported.
Some customers are demanding better treatment of resort employees and partial refunds of their season passes. An online petition accusing Stevens Pass owner Vail Resorts of deceiving consumers in the name of profit, has over 27,000 signatures.
OTC Update: As of January 6, the petition has been signed by more than 33,000.
And at least a dozen people have filed consumer complaints against the resort with the state Attorney General’s Office.
Stevens Pass was purchased by Colorado-based Vail Resorts in 2018. The company has attributed the issues to an industry-wide employee shortage and a global pandemic plaguing the service economy.
“Like others in the travel and leisure industry, Stevens Pass is contending with staffing shortages, creating challenges for certain departments,” Vail Resorts spokesperson Sara Roston told the newspaper in an email. “Right now, we’re focusing our staff where we can maximize our operations while keeping guest safety as our top priority, and we remain committed to providing the best possible experience.”
