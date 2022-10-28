Three sub-adult wolves that were legally harvested in Wyoming this month may have belonged to Colorado's "North Park" pack according to officials from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
CPW began receiving reports that three black, female, sub-adult wolves were harvested across state lines on October 14. According to CPW Public Information Officer Travis Duncan, there is no official way to confirm that the harvested wolves were from the Colorado pack.
"However, based on information that has been provided to us and proximity to Colorado, we believe they may have been part of the North Park pack. It is not uncommon for the North Park pack to travel into and out of Wyoming. Until such a time where CPW can observe this pack in Colorado, no confirmation is possible," he said.
The department will continue to monitor the area where the pack is believed to reside. Crews will also be conducting usual on-the-ground surveys, talking with anyone who may have seen the wolves and investigating wolf sightings that are summited to CPW by the public.
"CPW biologists confirmed a minimum of two wolves in North Park on October 28, 2022. Wolves were visually seen, though lighting and distance made it impossible to confirm coloration of the animals. In addition to visual confirmation, howling was heard. It was not possible for the biologist to confirm the number of howling wolves," Duncan said.
