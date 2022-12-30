Another notable wave of snow is setting up to hit Colorado this weekend and it's looking like it might drop more than three feet of snow in the heaviest hit spots.
According to the National Weather Service, snow should start falling on the Western Slope and in the mountains this afternoon, picking up by the evening and then continuing through at least Monday. By Sunday afternoon and into Monday, this mountain storm should start dropping into lower elevations along the Front Range.
A National Weather Service snow projection map that goes through Sunday – keep in mind, snow will probably keep falling into Monday or later – shows potential totals of up to 36 inches of snow on the hardest hit peaks. Areas getting that much snow are limited, but a much larger area looking at a still-impressive 18 to 24 inches.
Hardest hit areas through Sunday morning should be mountains southwest of Aspen, those north of Glenwood Springs, and the Steamboat Springs area, with the San Juans in the area of Silverton also expected to get decent totals.
The OpenSnow forecast continues to show some parts of the state getting more than 40 inches over the next five days, including Buffalo Pass, found northeast of Steamboat Springs. Find their full forecast here, which calls for snow into Wednesday.
Temperatures on the Front Range this weekend will push into the upper 40s and 50s.
