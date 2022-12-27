As Coloradans continue to thaw from a major freeze that hit the state, it's looking like more winter weather is on the way, set to hit in multiple waves.
According to the National Weather Service, a first round of big snow is setting up to hit Colorado mid-week. While the Front Range will be mostly missed, the western part of the state could see double-digit totals, with some small mountain pockets forecasted to get up to 30 inches over the next 48 hours.
The National Weather Service says that heavy snowfall will start tonight, continuing into tomorrow in the western part of the state. The highest totals will be seen in the mountains.
Following the wintery blast set to hit from Tuesday to Wednesday, another round of snow is expected to hit Friday through Monday in Colorado's mountain region. More specifics on that from the National Weather Service will be released in upcoming days.
This weekend wave of snow may also drop some snow on the Front Range on Sunday and Monday if temperatures permit.
For now, here's a look at expected snowfall distribution through Thursday morning:
In terms of totals for the week, popular slopesport-focused forecasting service OpenSnow.com is calling for 39 inches at Grand Mesa Nordic over the next five days (that's more than three feet!), with 33 inches expected at Silverton and 30 at Steamboat and Telluride. Read their full report here.
It's also worth noting that experimental mapping (the same mapping that accurately predicted the big snow noted in the forecast above) is calling for a 'slight' risk of heavy snow in western Colorado from January 3 to 6. This could pile on even more snow following the two upcoming waves of wintery weather set to hit this week.
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been posted related to the incoming weather. Find additional information about those alerts on the National Weather Service website.
