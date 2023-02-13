Car on night street Photo Credit: iiievgeniy (iStock).

Photo Credit: iiievgeniy (iStock).

 iiievgeniy

Two significant waves of wintery weather are on the way to hit much of Colorado, with more than three feet of snow expected in the southwest part of the state through Thursday.

A first wave of snow will move into the state on Monday, stretching into the night. During this round of snowfall, the deepest totals are expected in the San Juans and in the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Highest snow totals during this 24-hour period will likely be around a foot to a foot-and-a-half.

See expected totals through Tuesday morning below:

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

A second, even more significant wave of snow will hit Tuesday through Wednesday night, prompting a winter storm watch that spans the lower half of the state.

This storm will likely boost snow totals in the San Juan Mountain Range to more than three feet this week.

The map below shows expected totals in this southern region through Thursday morning. Note the darker maroon color in the area around Wolf Creek Pass, indicating that up to 48 inches could fall on these peaks, with up to 36 inches of snow on the pass.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

The OpenSnow.com report also aligns with these predictions, calling for up to 35 inches of snow at Wolf Creek Ski Area over the next five days. Other resorts in the southwest should anticipate 20-plus inches during this same period.

Travel will be difficult in the impacted areas over the next few days. Strong winds are also expected, which will likely limit visibility in a big way and could result in large snow drifts.

Some impacts may be seen along the Front Range, but the biggest impacts are expected in Southern Colorado, especially in the southwest.

Avalanche risk is expected to experience a big spike due to these storms. Proceed with caution. Read more about that here.

As this storm starts to hit, find region specific alerts and updates on the National Weather Service website.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.