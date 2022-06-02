Though many didn't think it would happen again this season, Colorado's statewide snowpack has returned to the 20-year norm for the start of June, thanks to big snowfall in the central and northern Colorado regions in recent weeks. Snowpack hasn't been around this level, relative to the date, since mid-March. That being said, some regions are seriously lagging behind that number.
While the South Platte river basin is at 142 percent of the to-date 20-year median, river basins in the southwest are at just three and four percent of the to-date norm. Meanwhile, much of central mountain region, northern Colorado, and southern Colorado are right around where they would typically be at this time of the year in terms of snowpack.
See how the actual snowpack compares to the 20-year to-date median by region below:
While news broke today that a small pocket in northern Colorado is no longer considered 'abnormally dry' following recent moisture, breaking a streak of 100 percent of the state at this level of dryness or worse, widespread drought still exists. According to the US Drought Monitor, 87.50 percent of the state is currently experiencing some level of drought (with 98.91 percent being at least abnormally dry).
Currently, the most severe drought is found along the southern edge of the state, creeping up into the San Luis Valley area.
See the drought situation on the map below:
A dry summer is likely ahead in Colorado, full of fire risk. Even in parts of the state where snowpack is at-norm or above, a level of persistent dryness still tends to be present.
Follow along with updates to the snowpack here and drought here.
