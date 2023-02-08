Ski hill reflection in a pond with open water Durango, Colorado. Photo Credit: KaraGrubis (iStock).

Durango, Colorado. Photo Credit: KaraGrubis (iStock).

 KaraGrubis

According to Tripadvisor, three of the world's 'best places to ski' are located in Colorado.

On the company's list of the 20 'best places to ski' around the globe, Breckenridge ranked 11th and Vail ranked 17th – no big shocker there. What may come as a surprise to some Coloradans was Durango's even-higher rank of 10th. After all, while many Front Rangers and out-of-state tourists plan to take to the slopes in the Centennial State's Central Mountain region, this smaller ski city in southwest Colorado tends to go overlooked.

While there's plenty of backcountry skiing available in the mountains around Durango, the 1,600-acre Purgatory Resort is just 30 minutes from downtown, along with Purgatory Snowcat Adventures and the Durango Nordic Center. Then there's also the humble Chapman Hill Ski Area, found in-town, and 60-acre Hesperus Ski Area, found 11 miles west of the city. Meanwhile, the iconic Silverton Mountain Ski Area is just an hour away, Wolf Creek Ski Area is an hour and a half away, and Telluride is about two hours.

Given the multiple local options and nearby access to other famed ski towns, Durango isn't a bad spot for a slopesport enthusiast to be.

The top-ranked spot on the Tripadvisor list was Whistler, British Columbia. See the full list here.

What do you think of Tripadvisor's 'ski town' picks? Let us know in the comments.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(1) comment

82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

Shush, we have enough tourists for our roads already! [unsure]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.