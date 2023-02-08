According to Tripadvisor, three of the world's 'best places to ski' are located in Colorado.
On the company's list of the 20 'best places to ski' around the globe, Breckenridge ranked 11th and Vail ranked 17th – no big shocker there. What may come as a surprise to some Coloradans was Durango's even-higher rank of 10th. After all, while many Front Rangers and out-of-state tourists plan to take to the slopes in the Centennial State's Central Mountain region, this smaller ski city in southwest Colorado tends to go overlooked.
While there's plenty of backcountry skiing available in the mountains around Durango, the 1,600-acre Purgatory Resort is just 30 minutes from downtown, along with Purgatory Snowcat Adventures and the Durango Nordic Center. Then there's also the humble Chapman Hill Ski Area, found in-town, and 60-acre Hesperus Ski Area, found 11 miles west of the city. Meanwhile, the iconic Silverton Mountain Ski Area is just an hour away, Wolf Creek Ski Area is an hour and a half away, and Telluride is about two hours.
Given the multiple local options and nearby access to other famed ski towns, Durango isn't a bad spot for a slopesport enthusiast to be.
The top-ranked spot on the Tripadvisor list was Whistler, British Columbia. See the full list here.
What do you think of Tripadvisor's 'ski town' picks? Let us know in the comments.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(1) comment
Shush, we have enough tourists for our roads already! [unsure]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.