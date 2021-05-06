Conde Nast Traveler recently dropped its annual 'hot list' of the best new hotels and resorts around the world and three Centennial State hotels made the cut.
Kinship Landing in Colorado Springs, Life House Lower Highlands in Denver, and Gravity Haus Vail were among the 69 winners representing "the best of the best" in hotels and industry openings for 2021.
Despite the pandemic, several notable hotels opened their doors around the globe in 2021.
"This year’s annual Hot List of the best new hotels from around the world is a story of resilience," the publication states. "Despite enormous hardship in the travel industry, exceptional properties have continued to open across the globe."
See Conde Nast Traveler’s full list of winners here.
