The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for an estimated 3.52 million people at 1:54 PM, including those in the Denver area and Colorado Springs, as well as the residents of the northeast plains.
According to their alert, "a few tornados" will be possible, along with up to apple-size hail and wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour. Apple-size hail is roughly three inches in diameter, which is on par with what landed in some parts of Colorado on Tuesday night.
This weather will likely be damaging if it hits as hard as it's expected to hit.
Parts of Colorado, Kansas, and Nebraska are included in the alert, which is active until 9 PM on Wednesday evening.
A map of the impacted area can be found below:
Subsequent tornado warnings have been issued as storms have solidified, including one in the area of Westcreek that is set to expire at 3:30 PM, but may be subject to extension. Another tornado warning with a similar time frame has been activated in the area of Castle Pines, Lone Tree, and Louviers, impacting 200,000 people.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.