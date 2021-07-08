Gentleman in front of a Gucci shop window on a luxurious avenue in Bari.

Outdoor recreation gear often isn't cheap – especially not when it comes to high-quality products that will last. Sure, a tent can be found on Amazon for less than $25, but if one is looking for a name brand product that will hold strong in tougher elements, they'll probably be paying hundreds of dollars. Looking to spend even more on a tent? Tent-buyers now have the option to pay thousands of dollars if they really want to swag out thanks to The North Face and Gucci teaming up to release a $3,490 tent.

Covered in branding that features the logos of both companies, this Chinese-made nylon tent is part of an entire product line featuring co-branded products, including a $1,190 sleeping bag, $880 cotton shorts, a $1,250 silk shirt, and more. Not many details about the tent are available online, including details about how many the tent can sleep. The official website says the tent is "94 ft² W x 65 ft² H x 42.4 ft² D", which is likely a typo. The product does come with a branded stuffsack and 18 "large steel stakkes."

Gucci calls the team up with The North Face "a collaboration connecting two brands with similar history and values in celebration of the spirit of exploration."

No reviews of the tent could be easily found online.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

