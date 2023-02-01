According to the United States Geological Survey, a notable earthquake took place at 11:36 PM on the night of January 31, rattling the area around Trinidad.
The 3.1-magnitude quake took place about 3 miles west of El Moro, Colorado and about 4 miles north of Trinidad at a depth of about four miles. This was the second earthquake to take place in Colorado this calendar year, with the other quake being a weaker 2.6-magnitude quake that occurred on January 6 in the Glenwood Springs area.
Last year, 84 earthquakes took place in Colorado, though most were below 2.0-magnitude. A single quake hit 3.0-magnitude, but no quake has pushed above that threshold since August of 2021, when a 3.7-magnitude quake rattled the area of Pritchett.
The largest Colorado earthquakes in recent decades include a 5.4-magnitude earthquake near Parachute (1973) and a 5.3-magnitude earthquake near Trinidad (2011).
While last night's earthquake was the strongest felt in Colorado in more than a year, earthquakes in the range of 2.5 to 5.4 magnitude rarely cause much damage. While felt, the end result tends to be little more than that.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.