Major flooding at the Central I-70 Construction Project caused the interstate to close in both directions through Denver on Sunday night, leaving 11 people stranded in their cars.
Heavy rain impacted the urban corridor from the Wyoming border to the Palmer Divide on Sunday, with the National Weather Service issuing several flood watches and warnings throughout the day.
Storms slammed the Denver metro area with the highest rainfall totals in the area, measuring at 2.05 inches at Federal Heights, 2.15 inches near Karval, and 2.5 inches in Westminster.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), I-70 flooding occurred due to an unfinished drainage system at the site of the construction project.
"The Central 70 Project is still an active construction project. Our drainage network is not yet complete, though it is nearing completion. Once our drainage system is fully complete, the lowered section of I-70, where flooding happened this evening, is expected to withstand a 100-year storm event," officials from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) told Denver7 in an email.
Flash flooding was reported across Denver, on several streets and highways. The Denver Fire Department responded to 78 calls for service throughout the night. In total, 29 people were rescued from flood waters, according to officials.
The Denver Zoo also experienced flooding and tree damage due to Sunday's storm. According to zoo officials, no animals or staff were harmed and the park will be fully operational on Monday.
Below find videos and photos from social media that show the scene unfold:
Photos of last night's flash flood over I-70 in northeast Denver by @jintakhan. More: https://t.co/JfpRDAfceh pic.twitter.com/UUm6AzzEXW— Matt Sebastian (@mattsebastian) August 8, 2022
Watching a rescue on I-70 after the storm @KyleClark @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/pPVX4EQD0c— Sofia (@sofiadaley3) August 8, 2022
Major traffic headache on I70 between York and Steele. This video is facing West.— Kelly Reinke (@KellyReinkeTV) August 8, 2022
People are stuck on the interstate and walking around because water is blocking the lanes.
Multiple cars appear to be stuck. Denver Fire says crews 11 people near I70 and York. pic.twitter.com/Wk7pjk0QRg
Floodwater blocking I-70 between York and Brighton! Traffic at a complete standstill #Denver #cowx pic.twitter.com/IINXxdn0nb— Chris Riske (@RiskeChris) August 8, 2022
Just arrived at I-70, near the Brighton Blvd exit, in Denver. There are multiple cars disabled in floodwater. People are standing outside of their cars with nowhere to go because the water hasn’t receded. Traffic is at a standstill. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/xN6UuvBSFp— Pattrik Perez (@PattrikPerez) August 8, 2022
Cars were just bulldozing through floodwaters on I-70 tonight. Denver Fire tells @9NEWS that so far, 19 people had to be rescued from floodwaters.— Elizabeth Humston (@Lil__Lizzo) August 8, 2022
Credit: Douglas Case pic.twitter.com/j91KoA8KP3
Some progress is being made now. This driver’s friend arrived and successfully helped him pull the car out of the water. In the background, you can see drivers making their way through the water. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/Fc19WfH070— Pattrik Perez (@PattrikPerez) August 8, 2022
One car made it through the water on I70 west, so now others are following. A line of people honking in celebration. Let’s hope no one else gets stuck… pic.twitter.com/9n0HHXinkA— Kelly Reinke (@KellyReinkeTV) August 8, 2022
