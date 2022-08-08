Photo Credit: KSwinicki (iStock).

Photo Credit: KSwinicki (iStock).

 KSwinicki

Major flooding at the Central I-70 Construction Project caused the interstate to close in both directions through Denver on Sunday night, leaving 11 people stranded in their cars. 

Heavy rain impacted the urban corridor from the Wyoming border to the Palmer Divide on Sunday, with the National Weather Service issuing several flood watches and warnings throughout the day.

Storms slammed the Denver metro area with the highest rainfall totals in the area, measuring at 2.05 inches at Federal Heights, 2.15 inches near Karval, and 2.5 inches in Westminster. 

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), I-70 flooding occurred due to an unfinished drainage system at the site of the construction project. 

"The Central 70 Project is still an active construction project. Our drainage network is not yet complete, though it is nearing completion. Once our drainage system is fully complete, the lowered section of I-70, where flooding happened this evening, is expected to withstand a 100-year storm event," officials from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) told Denver7 in an email. 

Flash flooding was reported across Denver, on several streets and highways. The Denver Fire Department responded to 78 calls for service throughout the night. In total, 29 people were rescued from flood waters, according to officials. 

The Denver Zoo also experienced flooding and tree damage due to Sunday's storm. According to zoo officials, no animals or staff were harmed and the park will be fully operational on Monday. 

Below find videos and photos from social media that show the scene unfold: 

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.