At the start of 2023, Coloradans will notice an extra fee tacked on when registering their vehicle – it's $29 and it will cover access to Colorado's 42 state park destinations.
The 'Keep Colorado Wild Pass' is designed to make accessing Colorado's state parks as easy and efficient as possible. The pass will be automatically added to the cost of registration, appearing as a Colorado Parks and Wildlife logo on the vehicle registration that's received from the DMV. Those that wish to opt out at the point of registration may do so.
Officials are hopeful that the pass will generate at least $36 million annually, with $32.5 million of that money going toward state park maintenance and development. The next $2.5 million goes to Colorado's search and rescue program, with the next million going toward the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Additional revenue will be spent on wildlife projects and educational programs.
If the pass were to generate only revenue with no costs, that would mean at least 1.241 million opt-ins would need to happen to hit this $36 million goal. A government website states that 4.18 million vehicles were registered to be driving around Colorado in 2010 with another source putting that number at 5.35 million by 2020.
According to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website, a current affixed vehicle pass is $80, with a pass that can be moved between vehicles costing $120. Under the 'Keep Colorado Wild Pass' program, the $29 pass will be linked only to a specific vehicle, with individuals using multiple vehicles required to purchase a pass per vehicle. Single-day vehicle access currently costs $9 to 11 per vehicle.
In general, this program will save money for most Coloradans in terms of pass cost, also likely to increase the number of Coloradans that purchase an annual state parks pass due to convienence.
(2) comments
Be nice if the state could use these registration fees for keeping up the roads 'to' the parks! $600 to register when I moved here two years ago, still $400 this year. This is money that we on fixed incomes cannot really afford. Having said that, because I love my new state and it's many great parks, I will probably opt in since as a veteran I am still saving money by visiting them all for free.
You shouldn't have to opt out of this in order to not get charged. If you wanted this park pass, then you should have to opt in. What the Colorado government is doing by making it an automatic charge is hoping for most people just pay it and go on - thus generating an abundance of extra monies. Garbage political "fee". You get who you vote for people.
