According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a deceased 27-year-old female was found in Boulder Canyon on May 5.
Prior to the discovery of the woman, her vehicle was found in the area of the 33-mile marker in the canyon. She had been reported missing two days prior, on May 3.
Once authorities arrived on the scene and confirmed that the vehicle belonged to the woman, they used an unmanned aerial system to scan through the rugged terrain in the area. They were able to spot what appeared to be a body and after further investigation, determined the body was the missing woman and that she was deceased.
The investigation into the death continues, but foul play is not suspected.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
Boulder Canyon is a popular spot for hiking on Colorado's Front Range, connecting the City of Boulder to the Town of Nederland. It is unclear whether or not this death was related to outdoor recreation.
Thanks goes out to search and rescue crews that responded to the scene of this incident. Responding departments included the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder Police Department, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks Rangers, and the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.
