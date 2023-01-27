According to the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, a local skier death resulting from an accident at Aspen Snowmass is under investigation.
On January 26, Tyler James Updegraff, 27, was skiing in the "Little Makuna Park" in the Aspen Snowmass ski area. An accident left Updegraff injured on the first jump feature of the terrain park, with Updegraff later declared deceased.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing. The cause of death is pending, with the accident described only as a "skier versus snow" incident.
While the terrain park involved is identified as "Little Makuna Park" in the official press release, this is believed to refer to 'Makaha Terrain Park,' which contains intermediate and advanced features. If confirmed, this piece will be updated.
Updegraff, of Silverthorne, was the program coordinator at the Summit County Public Health Department, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
This is the sixth on-resort incident leading to a death to be reported this slopesport season in Colorado. In addition to those deaths, one skier and one snowboarder have died in the backcountry.
