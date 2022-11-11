Nearly 26 years after 6-year-old pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey was found brutally murdered in her Colorado home, the Boulder Police Department has announced the next step in solving the decades-old cold case.
JonBenét Ramsey was first reported missing from her home in Boulder on the morning of December 26, 1996. A ransom note, demanding $118,000 for the child's safe return, was found in her room. Later that day, the child's beaten body was found in the basement of her family home.
Since then, the Boulder Police Department has investigated thousands of leads including more than 21,000 tips, letters, and emails, according to officials.
Still, the murderer has never been identified.
“This crime has left a hole in the hearts of many, and we will never stop investigating until we find JonBenét’s killer. That includes following up on every lead and working with our policing partners and DNA experts around the country to solve this tragic case. This investigation has always been and will continue to be a priority for the Boulder Police Department,” Police Chief Maris Herold said in press release on Wednesday.
In the release, officials announced that the Boulder Police Department will be consulting the Colorado Bureau of Investigations' Colorado Cold Case Review Team in 2023 to determine how to proceed with the investigation.
"The Cold Case Review Team is comprised of professional investigative, analytical, and forensic experts from across the state. The Review Team is another tool to help further cold case homicide investigations, including making recommendations based on best practices in the investigative field," the release said.
The team may recommend that the department explores new DNA technology, although DNA evidence is limited, according to the release.
"The amount of DNA evidence available for analysis is extremely small and complex. The sample could, in whole or in part, be consumed by DNA testing. In collaboration with the CBI and the FBI, there have been several discussions with private DNA labs about the viability of continued testing of DNA recovered from the crime scene and genetic genealogy analysis. Those discussions will continue. Whenever there is a proven technology that can reliably test forensic samples consistent with the samples available in this case, additional analysis will be conducted," it said.
Anyone with information on this case is being asked to contact investigators at 303-441-1974, BouldersMostWanted@bouldercolorado.gov or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or www.nococrimestoppers.com.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(4) comments
All this article says is that they'll continue to look at the viability of practicality of continuing with DNA analysis. This many years later, I can't believe that "in 2023" they will consult with statewide inspectors and analysts. Crazy. Absolutely nuts. At this point, they should have already called in experts from around the country! Around the world! Shameful. Shame, Shame, Shame.
Didn't we all decide it was the brother?
That is what a lot of us think too, but never took his DNA either. He still will not do it HUMMMM!! I think it is way past time for that too! They should do it with a court order, as what is he afraid of otherwise??Jess
That's always been my hunch. The parents gave all their attention to her and he killed her for it, which means they're guilty as well.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.