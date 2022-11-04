Notorious for often getting the most snow in the state among local resorts, Wolf Creek Ski Area is at it again, opening their southwest Colorado location with approximately 30 percent of their skiable terrain already open. According to an announcement on the website, the ample open terrain is the result of an early November storm dropping 26 inches of snow in the area, bringing the base to 32 inches of all-natural snow. The area has gotten about 40 inches of snow already this year.
While 30 percent of the terrain will initially be open (which would be about 480 of 1,600 total skiable acres), this percentage is expected to change hourly and daily with conditions. Beginner lifts Nova and Lynx opened first at 9 AM on November 4, set to be followed by the opening of Treasure Stoke and Bonanza lifts.
More snow is expected to hit Wolf Creek Ski Area mid-next week.
Ticket prices are set at $62 for adults, $43 for seniors, and $32 for children to start the season.
It's also worth noting that the ski area will be hosting a hiring clinic on November 5 and 6. More details about that can be found here.
Interested in planning a trip to Wolf Creek Ski Area, located near Pagosa Springs? Find out more information on the company website.
